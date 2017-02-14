Britney Spears Skipped The GRAMMYs To Hang Oceanside In Smoking Bikini

Britney Spears decided to skip the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards this year. The 35-year-old pop superstar opted instead to catch some rays in a bright bikini.

Chasing the dream 🌅 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

On Sunday, the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her slender beach body and sun-kissed skin in a steamy pic. Spears shared the photo with the caption: “Chasing the dream.”

In the picture, Spears is lying flat on the ground with the bright blue ocean in the background. The “Toxic” singer clearly wasn’t stressed about missing the GRAMMY Awards as she looked totally relaxed with the sun beaming down on her curvy figure.

Britney’s followers were loving her bathing suit snap as the post received more than 185k likes and thousands of comments about her perfect bod.

Spears continued to keep things low key on Monday as she posted a brief video of herself laying in bed reading a book. She shared the video with the caption: “Weekend advice.”

“A book in Malibu is all you need,” Britney laughingly said in the clip.

Weekend advice 💖 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:29am PST

Fortunately for the mother-of-two, she was taking it easy this weekend and was able to miss out on some of the drama that went down at the GRAMMY Awards.

Some of Spears’ fans were outraged after a comment made by Katy Perry when the “Roar” singer threw shade at Britney for her infamous public meltdown back in 2007 when she shaved her head.

While on the red carpet at the music awards show, Perry addressed her new hair color. She joked that she’s changed it so many times that was left to do was “shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown.”

After the word spread about Katy Perry’s insulting dig, Britney Spears decided to take the high road and post a photo of a sunset with a Bible verse in the caption.

“Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart [heart emoji] Luke 6:45.”

Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

To keep up with Britney Spears, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you wish Britney Spears would have performed at the GRAMMY’s this year?

