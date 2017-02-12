Britney Spears Goes Full See-Through In New Dress

The new year has had its ups and downs for Britney Spears, including wardrobe malfunctions, a live show revival, and family tragedy. From the look of things, Spears managed to drop all her baggage of the last few weeks to dazzle crowds with her sheer dress at a pre-Grammy Awards celebration.

The incredibly snug, nearly translucent dress featured expertly placed beaded details as to cover up some of what she has going on underneath, but the outfit still put plenty of her body on display.

The ensemble showed off just how toned her body is, thanks to all the work she’s put into her Las Vegas comeback. The singer often shows off not just glimpses of her stage performance, but shares behind-the-scenes photos with her followers on social media to see how many hours she puts in at the gym.

The Grammy party comes at the end of an intense week for the singer, whose niece, Maddie Spears, was admitted to the hospital following an ATV accident. The singer and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, kept fans updated throughout Maddie’s entire ordeal, letting their followers know on social media know Maddie’s status.

Maddie is now out of the hospital following her ordeal, so Spears could clearly let loose her stress in the sheer dress.

