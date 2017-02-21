Britney Spears TV Actress Hopes Musician Sees Movie

The dramatic reenactment of Britney Spears‘ meteoric rise and subsequent fall from fame, Britney Ever After, debuted this weekend on Lifetime to generally terrible reception. Many Twitter users, Sarah Michelle Gellar included, voiced their grievances with the movie to hilarious results. Despite the film’s shortcomings, the actress who portrayed the singer, Natasha Bassett, still hopes Spears herself weighs in on the actress’ performance.

Before the film’s debut, the Australian actress told the New York Post, “I hope she sees the film and knows how much respect I have for her.”

She continued, “I learned a great deal about her playing Britney. It’s really inspired me to become more honest and strong in the decisions I make in my life because there’s a fearlessness to Britney that I really respect.”

Although Bassett never got the chance to meet Spears to prepare for the role, she took dance classes, adopted a Louisiana accent, and read every biography about the singer she could get her hands on.

“I was thinking about Britney 24 hours a day,” the actress revealed, while confessing to watching every TV interview with the singer she could consume.

Bassett added, “Every second I wasn’t filming or rehearsing, I had headphones stuck in my phone and her interviews playing on YouTube. I didn’t break out of accent the entire shoot.”

One reason the actress never met Spears was because the performer never gave her blessing for the movie, telling Access Hollywood she wouldn’t support it “in any way, shape, or form.”

