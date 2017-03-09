Britney Spears Drains Baskets And Does Ab Workouts In Skimpy Workout Clothes

One of the undisputed queens of pop, Britney Spears, has taken to Instagram to show off her super physique body.

The 35-year-old singer and dancer showed that fitness is something she is no stranger to. In the first post, Spears shares a video of her workout routine.

She is seen working on her core and getting her abs nice and tight. She seems to be getting some inspiration from the James Brown hit I Feel Good.

She sporting a neon colored sports bra, dark short-shorts and grey sneakers, with her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail. She captioned the video, “Just another humble workout post.”

Spears posted another video of her playing some basketball and we have to say she’s got some skills. The pop star was sporting a green sports bra, grey shorts and sneakers and she made every single shot she attempted.

She captioned the video, “Perfect day to shoot some hoops.”

