Breaking: Police Identify Man Killed During New Orleans Shooting That Left Nine Others Injured

Police have identified the man that was shot and killed during the mass shooting in New Orleans on early Sunday. Demontris Toliver, 25, passed away at the hospital, according to reports.

Nine other people were shot during the New Orleans Bayou Classic Weekend, Inside Edition reports. The shooting occurred on Bourbon Street around 1:30 a.m., just hours after the annual Southern vs. Grambling football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The victims included two females and eight males with ages ranging from 20-37 years old, authorities said. A 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm and three times in the chest and another victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the groin and is suffering from internal bleeding, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Two men were arrested at the scene for gun possession, but their involvement is unknown. One of them was reportedly shot.

“This was not something that should have happened,” said Chief Michael Harrison in a press conference, “…all because someone decided to start shooting within the 100 block of Bourbon Street.”

Police said they are still looking for witnesses that may have seen the shooting.

“It was really heartbreaking, especially on a night like this,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “It was a tragic end to what otherwise was a beautiful weekend…Totally unacceptable, the violence continues to spin out of control.”

