Former New Mexico Science Teacher Mimicked Breaking Bad, Busted Cooking Meth

A high school science teacher in New Mexico has pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine in a case that’d you’d think was straight out of an episode of Breaking Bad.

As the Las Cruces Sun-News reports, John W. Gose, 56, admitted to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gose taught science at various middle and high schools in the Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas, areas since 1999. The location, offense and teaching background have made many draw comparisons between the offender and Walter White, the mild-mannered meth kingpin portrayed by Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad.

The charges stem from a traffic stop involving Gose on Oct. 2, 2016. Officers found a styrofoam ice chest with chemicals used to make meth, as well as glassware and rubber tubing.

When Gose’s residence was searched more chemicals and meth-making supplies were found. Officers say there was enough of materials to make one pound of the drug worth approximately $44,800.

The aspiring meth cook could face up to 20 years, 6 months in prison, but will first undergo a diagnostic evaluation before he is sentenced.

