Brady Bunch Star Susan Olsen Fired At Hosting Gig For Homophobic Rant

Susan Olsen had a tiny meltdown during an event and it cost her a job.

The Brady Bunch star was fired from her hosting duties at an Los Angeles radio show event after she posted a rant on Facebook geared towards homosexuals.

After talking with openly gay actor Leon Acord-Whiting he took to Facebook to clear the air on “outrageous information.”

“It is wildly irresponsible for LA Talk Radio to allow a Trump fanatic to co-host one of their programs, where she can spew her idiotic lies unchecked. (Being a liberal and a patriot are mutually exclusive? Hillary is causing the protests & hate crimes? The Koran is a political tract?),” the post read. “As much as I love [cohost] Sheena Metal, I think LA Talk Radio needs to give ‘Cindy Brady’ her walking papers. I will not listen to or appear on any shows there from this point forward until she’s gone. This isn’t just disagreeing on, say, tax plans or foreign policy. Susan Olsen spreads outrageous misinformation & it is dangerous and unprofessional.”

Olsen was quick to respond on her on Facebook page saying, “This is the little piece of human waste. He blocked himself from me before I could even get one hit in. If you can find him, please send him my love.”

Olsen showed the world she had absolutely no chill and sent Acord-Whiting a private and evasive message on Facebook. “Hey there little p–sy, let me get my big boy pants on and Reallly take you on!!! What a snake in the grass you are you lying piece of s–t too cowardly to confront me in real life so you do it on Facebook. You are the biggest f—-t ass in the world the biggest p–sy! My D–k is bigger than yours Which ain’t sayin much! What a true piece of s–t you are! Lying f—-t! I hope you meet your karma SLOWLY AND PAINFULLY.”

LA Talk Radio announced on Friday they had fired Olsen due to her rant.

“LA Talk Radio takes pride in its close and collaborative relationship with the LGBT community, and will continue to provide a home for those who have hopeful and positive messages of togetherness and tolerance to share with our listeners,” the station said in a statement.

“We will not tolerate hateful speech by anyone associated with our radio station and have severed our ties with a host that veered off the direction in which we are going.”