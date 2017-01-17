Brad Pitt Makes Rare Public Appearance After Tumultuous Angelina Jolie Separation

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s household have had a rough few months, considering they’ve made the decision to dismantle their household. Back in September, the famous couple announced their plans to legally separate, resulting in messy custody battles and he said/she said disagreements. Pitt has shied from the public eye amid all the turmoil but has emerged for a charity event in Malibu alongside many other stars.

Pitt’s appearance at ROCK4EB!, an annual charity event for Epidermolysis Bullosa, follows a surprise appearance at last week’s Golden Globe Awards. The event took place at a private home in Malibu and aims to raise money and awareness for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a disease that causes skin to blister.

The actor appeared to be in good spirits at the event, who introduced Chris Cornell and Sting, who performed Sting’s “Every Breath You Take” and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”

Comedian Zach Galifianakis hosted the event, which featured other celebrities like Rami Malek, Heidi Klum, Kaley Cuoco, Cindy Crawford, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, and Courtney Cox.

The holidays were reportedly extremely tough for Pitt, as the legal proceedings surrounding his separation from Angelina Jolie prohibited the amount of visits he could have with his children and also required that all visits be supervised by the children’s therapists.

The main reason for the difficulties with Pitt seeing his children stems from an incident aboard a private jet involving Pitt apparently lashing out in anger at one of his children, however, authorities went on to clear Pitt of any child abuse charges.

Angelina Jolie hopes to claim custody over her children and has been spotted out and about with all five kids throughout the holiday season, while Pitt was said to be having the worst holidays of his life.

Regardless of whose side you take on the split, Jolie appears to have had an easier time adjusting back to her normal life and, from the looks of the charity event, Pitt is also making efforts to get back into the swing of things.

We hope for a swift resolution to the legal proceedings and wish the best for the entire family.

