Bow-Wielding Home Owner Shoots Burglar In The Rear With Arrow

A home invader got more than he bargained for after the home owner came after him with a bow and arrow.



A 68-year-old man and his wife were in their Sydney home when a burglar broke in and stole cash, some property and the keys to a Nissan X-Trail. But while the thief was busy looting the residence, the home owner was busy arming himself with a compound bow.

The crook started up the X-Trail and tried to sneak away, but the homeowner wasn’t about to let him get off that easily.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, who upon seeing the bow and arrow promptly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He jumped a fence and kept on running. But the spry homeowner followed suit. He leapt on top of the fence and took aim, drawing the string of his compound bow before loosing an arrow.

The projectile sang through the air before sinking into its target: the burglar’s rear end.

Wounded and with an arrow sticking out of his butt, the bandit somehow managed to escape in a parked car.

Police are still searching for the crook and have even checked local hospitals for any patients seeking treatment for an arrow wound to the rear. They’re also investigating the use of the bow and arrow.

Do you think the homeowner was justified in firing on the fleeing suspect, or should he have held his arrow?

[ H/T ABC ]