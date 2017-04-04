Bonner Bolton Might Have Difficulties With His ‘DWTS’ Performance After Suffering Bull Riding Injuries

Bonner Bolton may have a few challenges to overcome while performing his Charleston dance on Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, but he is hopeful he will get through it.

Just over a year ago, the professional bull rider was thrown off of his bull and landed on his head. He sustained several injuries and broke some vertebrae in his back. He was paralyzed for a few hours and then during a spinal fusion surgery he had a metal brace placed in the broken area of his back.

These past injuries may effect his performance of the fast-paced dance.

“The Charleston is a little daunting for us,” Bolton’s partner, Sharna Burgess, told E! News. “It’s going to be a difficult one for Bonner because of his injuries. It’s gonna be fast. It’s really going to take a toll on him, so I have to be super smart with my choreography.”

“Well hopefully it doesn’t take a toll,” Bonner adds. “I hope I’m gonna be able to get through it.”

After a couple weeks of getting dance lessons from Sharna, Bonner decided it was time to take her to a honky tonk bar and show her the Texas 2-step.

“I was stepping on his toes!” Sharna says. “But he was a very good teacher, and he taught me the Texas 2-step, and he was leading me around that floor.”

“She gets to teach me things every day all day, so I have to teach her a little bit of the cowboy way for sure,” Bonner says.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com