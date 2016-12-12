Bones’ David Boreanaz Tweets Final Goodbye

David Boreanaz, who portrays FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth on hit show Bones, shared a slew of photos on social media to celebrate the 12-year run of the wildly popular series.

Boreanaz shared a picture of his character on the Fox show with the caption: “Remember day,” with a link to his Who Say account, “Finish with integrity and look forward to New challenges. Thank you Booth.”

Remember day https://t.co/yo0pLzLO9p the https://t.co/EeMFMJUXWn take anything for granted. Finish with integrity a… https://t.co/JVIWAH09CV — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) December 12, 2016

Boreanaz has been posting photos with his fellow actors regularly this week on his Who Say account. Four days ago, Boreanaz shared a snap with co-star Emily Deschanel, “Last of the last. No words, just a great friend and co-star. Thank you Em. #Snacks.”

In February of this year, Fox announced that Bones was going to have a 12th and final season. The producers wanted to allow the character to craft a “meaningful and satisfying conclusion,” according to Fox co-chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have another season, so we can give the show, characters and fans the end they so richly deserve,” executive producers and showrunners, Jonathan Collier and Michael Peterson, said in a joint statement. “Also knowing there is a Season 12, we can now write the most rewarding Season 11 finale possible—one we hope will leave our fans excited for what’s to come in this final season of Bones.”

At the time of the announcement, Boreanaz spoke out to E! News saying, “For me, personally. I think it’s time. I think that 11 seasons is great. I mean, one season is great! I don’t really count it as seasons but what we’ve given to the show and what we can do, for me it’s great to see the show come to an end and do it the way we want to do it.”

Emily Deschanel sent out a series of tweets to thank everyone involved with the show, and the fans.

“As sad as it is to know something you have loved doing for 11 years will be ending, I am so glad we will have the opportunity to end it well,” she tweeted. “Thank you for the most loyal, dedicated and kind fans in the world! We couldn’t have done any of this without you! We are so lucky to have had the talented writers, producers, directors, fellow actors, crew members we have had on @BONESonFOX thank you all.”

It's important to clarify that Boreanaz is the star of the show and luckily not the writer, and the cryptic message "Remember day the take anything for granted. Finish with integrity a…" tweet makes little to no sense unless you actually click the link in his profile.

The final season of Bones will begin airing in January and will wrap up the adventures of Booth (Boreanaz) and Temperance “Bones” Brennan (Emily Deschanel), two incredibly attractive forensic anthropologists who investigate, well, bones. It became a well-beloved show and has lasted an astonishing twelve seasons, something any TV show should be proud of.

