Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Cozy Before Returning To The Voice

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are enjoying a little down time before their return to The Voice, PEOPLE reports.

The couple, who has been together since fall 2015, were seen in Big Bear Lake, Calif., sharing some PDA. Of course, the couple has been spotted out and about occasionally. Most recently the two were out shopping for their big Super Bowl party, heading home with three full carts of food. They had also spent time together with Stefani’s family over the holidays. Needless to say, the two are still going strong.

While at the lake, Stefani, 47, wore a puffy, patterned coat while Shelton rocked a camo coat. Big Bear Lake is located two hours away from Los Angeles and known as a skiing and snowboarding location.

Stefani is making her return to the big, red chair on The Voice for the show’s 12th season. The singer was replaced by Miley Cyrus on last season and will join Shelton, Levine, and Keys as a coach. This will be the second season where there are two female coaches behind the chairs, something that hadn’t been seen until last season.

Shelton revealed in December that he is excited for his girlfriend to come back “for obvious reasons.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

