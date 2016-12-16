Blac Chyna’s Crying Moments Before Giving Birth Were Caught On Camera

In a newly released clip from the upcoming Rob & Chyna Baby Special, Blac Chyna is shown in an intensely emotional moment before giving birth to Dream Kardashian.

The 28-year-old reality star burst out in tears as she was “so scared” about having a C-section.

“For some reason I’m so scared,” Chyna said. “I just cannot get this C-section off of my mind.”

Even though her mother, Tokyo Toni, and several of her BFF’s were at the hospital comforting her, Chyna continued to cry.

“I just want my baby to be healthy, have all her toes, be able to breathe on her own,” she said.

Blac Chyna was extremely concerned at the time, but now that her adorable baby girl has arrived; the mother of two is all smiles. Chyna and her future husband Rob Kardashian have regularly been sharing snaps of Dream on social media. They even set up an Instagram account for her, which has an astonishing 821k followers.

Judging by their recent social media posts, life all around seems great for Chyna and Rob at the moment. One video shared on Snapchat earlier this week showed Rob Kardashian literally showering Chyna with $100 bills.

The couple have been on cloud nine lately not only because of the birth of their precious daughter, but also because E! news gave the green light to their reality series for a second season, according to Us Weekly.

Jeff Olde, the EVP of programming and development at E! said: “Rob and Chyna’s romance struck such a chord with our viewers, who were engaged in their story even before we started filming the first season. We are excited to share the next chapter of their story.”

The second season is set to air in 2017.

Sources close to the couple have also revealed that Rob and Chyna have set a wedding date! Learn more here.

Be sure to catch the Rob & Chyna Baby Special on E! on December 18 at 8 pm.

What was your reaction to watching Chyna in the moments before having her baby?

