Blac Chyna Unveils New Cleavage Filled Piercing

Model and social media personality Blac Chyna has revealed a brand new piercing and it is not where you’d imagine.

Chyna took to Instagram to post a new picture of the piercing, which is on her chest right between her boobs. The picture showed off all of her bling including a diamond ring and sparkly jeweled nails. She kept it simple and captioned the pic with only a diamond emoji.

She further showed off her look from the day with a selfie, which showed Chyna rocking a black bomber jacket and a black sports bra. Her long dark locks caressed her face and she gave a slight smile.

She captioned the pic, “@lashedcosmetics [Kaaba emoji].”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Chyna and Rob Kardashian have officially split. The ex-couple dated for almost a year and even share a daughter, Dream Kardashian.

There have been rumors of her dating the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, Quincy Combs, although nothing has been confirmed. What’s more, a few media sources have also reported that Blac Chyna is pregnant yet again. Although it seems just impossible, as she recently gave birth to her daughter with Rob.

