Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Defends Her Amidst Kardashian Trademark Fiasco

It looks like the trademark issue between Blac Chyna and The Kardashian sisters is not all the way over. The issue has been pretty much resolved, with Kris Jenner stepping in and mending relationships, but Blac Chyna’s mom has now weighed in on the issue and her daughter.

Tokyo Toni is Blac Chyna’s mother, and boy has she voiced an opinion. After Chyna posted a revealing model picture, her mother dropped the below comments in regard to everything going on with the new mother.

Love how #BlacChyna’s mother stans for her! #Message A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:31am PST

Toni sees absolutely nothing wrong with her daughter it seems, and builds her up greatly in this message. She believes in her daughter so much she feels she is “an ambassador to all women today.” Regardless of who we are talking about, that is a pretty heavy statement.

My mini me is the next baddest thing to me HANDS DOWN – From Blac Chyna to soon-to-be Angela Renee Kardashian mother of Dream Kardashian and Mr. King Cairo Stevenson. Angela Renee White is an ambassador to all women today thats real. She is a BEAST!!!!!!…. SHE IS A REAL WOMAN! Blac Chyna has my support 110 percent no matter what!… You can’t just stop what God has plans for… Ps People need to relax it’s enough shine money Tv airtime play selfie sticks and camera footage for everyone! Sharing is caring but hold up didn’t they watch Mr. Rogers neighborhood!

See below the pictures Chyna posted right when the trademark drama began:

Hair | @kendrasboutique Styled | @kellonderyck Dressed @houseofchapple Makeup | @jolisarena Photographer | @orinary A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 7, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Very Scarface, are they not?

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 7, 2016 at 12:13pm PST

Should Blac Chyna’s mom be getting involved with the trademark issue? Leave your answers in the comments below.

