Blac Chyna Stuns In Skimpy Sheer Ensemble

Blac Chyna is addicted to showing off her post-baby body, and with good reason.

The new mom is only about 6 months out of having delivered a baby and she is looking absolutely fantastic.

Just take these new Instagram pics she posted as evidence.

Taking the social media site, Chyna shared some stylish photos of herself in a flowing, sheer black robe with feather trim.

It’s kind of hard to tell, but it looks like Chyna might be rocking this see-through top with no bra underneath.

ELEMENT. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Again, it’s a little hard to tell, but it looks like she’s wearing a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms with the robe.

If so, that could suggest that these pictures are potentially for a swimsuit modeling shoot.

Completing the ensemble, you’ll notice that Chyna dons a pair of black high heels with white straps.

It’s subtle, but it adds just a touch of color to the look.

The next pic from the set is a close up of Chyna staring seductively into the camera, and it gives you a much better impression of just how sheer that robe is.

XXX. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Blac Chyna has been fueling rumors lately that she’s getting back together with her on-again-off-again fiance Rob Kardashian.

About a week ago, Chyna posted some Snapchats while on a date with Rob and one of those snaps showed the two holding hands and it’s our best sign yet they’re on the road to rekindling their romance.

It’ll be interesting to see how things develop if the reality tv stars really are on the cusp of renewing their romance. However, if their only goal is to get to a place where they can co-parent little Dream, that’s a noble pursuit as well.

