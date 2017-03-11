Blac Chyna Spotted Out And About With New Man Following Split From Rob

One of the most public and confusing relationships of the last six months was between Rob Kardashian of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame and Blac Chyna of dating Rob Kardashian fame. There were disputes taking place on social media and insults hurled at one another, they had their first child, they forgave and forgot, made plans to have more children, but most recently, have called things quits. If you were nervous that Chyna wasn’t ready to move on, you can lay those doubts to rest, as she’s already been spotted on dates with a new beau. You can head to MTO News to see Chyna’s new man.

Seeing Chyna with a new man shouldn’t be too surprising, considering one of the major symbols of the impending doom of her relationship to Rob was seeing her cozying up to a mystery man at a Super Bowl party. As if that wasn’t enough, Chyna was spotted out to lunch with the same man while not wearing her engagement ring.

Making the highs and lows of Rob and Chyna’s relationship coming to an end is that Chyna is seeking sole custody of their 4-month-old daughter Dream. The couple has expressed their love for their daughter all across social media, so it’s tough to say why Chyna might be seeking sole custody.

The split comes as a relief to many of the members of the Kardashian family who have reportedly been trying to get Rob to break up with Chyna for quite some time. The family’s way of expressing their ill will towards Chyna has been both passive and active, from skipping out on giving Chyna a stocking full of gifts at Christmas to outright confronting the model with hostile discussions.

