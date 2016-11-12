Blac Chyna Posts Breastfeeding Photo Of Baby Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian wasted no time creating a new Instagram page for their new baby Dream, and the first photo they posted was of Chyna breastfeeding her little girl.

Kardashian and Chyna shared the photo of Dream, wrapped in a blanket and bonding with her mother.

“Morning,” the caption read. “it’s bonding time with mommy!”

Morning 🐣 it’s bonding time with mommy! A photo posted by Dream Kardashian (@dream) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:00am PST

Dream’s Instagram account has already amassed more than 55,000 followers, but the little girl is only following two people back: her mom and dad.

Dream is Chyna’s second child, but the first one she’s had with Kardashian.

