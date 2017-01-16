Blac Chyna Just Shared World’s Most Adorable Video Of Her Two Children

When it comes to taking family photos, it can be a challenge trying to squeeze everyone into the shot, especially if you’re a family that’s not necessarily that close. Clearly Blac Chyna doesn’t have that problem, as she posted a video with her two kids that were more than happy to cuddle in close to one another for a quick video.

My babies 😩❤ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

The reality star took to Instagram to show her pride for her family, using a popular Snapchat filter that makes it look like someone is wearing a crown. 4-year-old King Cairo and 2-month-old Dream were obedient for the ordeal, until Cairo excitedly jumped out of frame.

Some celebrities have gone to extreme measures to make sure their children stay out of the spotlight, but Chyna and Rob Kardashian can’t help but show off their children all across social media, as many proud parents are known to do.

Whatever tensions might exist between Rob and Chyna following their public split and reconciliation, it doesn’t look like those tensions have dampened their children’s spirits! However, Dream is still a newborn and is probably grasping with the concept of having appendages, so odds were low that she could comprehend the idea of parental strife.

