Blac Chyna Ecstasy Case In Texas Dismissed

It looks like Blac Chyna will not have to go to trial for her ecstasy bust in Texas, TMZ reports. The case has officially been dismissed.

According to court documents, prosecutors in Austin filed to drop the third-degree felony charge against Chyna and a judge agreed, dismissing the charge Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Chyna got arrested about a year ago in Austin International Airport after acting erratically and getting verbally abusive with a bartender. Police said they found 2 pills in her sunglasses case.

Blac Chyna’s relationship with Rob Kardashian and her child seem to be going well so this charge seemed like it was going to sour things quickly. Luckily, it was dropped and the two reality television stars can go about their business and continue raising a family.

Rob seems to be thoroughly enjoying raising his daughter Dream. And when he isn’t posting videos of his fiancé twerking, the 29-year-old has been sharing photos the 2-month old.

Earlier this week, Rob Kardashian posted an adorable snap on Instagram from Dream’s recent doctor’s visit.

UP NEXT: Blac Chyna Posts Tons of Borderline NSFW Photos On Instagram

The visit to the doctor was the first time Dream received shots, but luckily her loving parents were there to comfort her the entire time.

According to Blac Chyna, her daughter has been super “easy” to raise thus far. “Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it’s really easy for me,” she said.

Since giving birth a couple months ago, Blac Chyna explained that she is finally able to get some “me time.”

“I feel confident,” Chyna said while talking to E! News at the 1 OakNightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. “I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

With Chyna and Dream healthy, hopefully, Rob will be on the road to maintaining a healthier lifestyle after his recent medical scare.

MORE Rob & Chyna: Rob Kardashian Reveals The Cutest Photo Of Dream Kardashian Yet | Rob Kardashian Welcomes In New Year With Adorable Snap of Dream | Are Rob and Chyna Back Together? | Rob Kardashian Posts Photos of Dream and Blac Chyna Following Hospitalization | Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna In Relationship Counseling | Blac Chyna Reveals New Dreadlock-Heavy Pictures That Show A Lot Of Skin | Blac Chyna And Kris Jenner Rush to ER, Family Member Reportedly Had Medical Emergency

[H/T TMZ]