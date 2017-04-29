Billy Ray Cyrus Is Legally Changing His Name

Billy Ray Cyrus is removing a major part of his life.

The singer has decided to change his name to a moniker that he had always wanted, but his record label never let him use.

As of August 25, he will simply be Cyrus. He will join the list of one-name stars such as Madonna, Cher and Barney.

He revealed his news to Rolling Stone and said he used to go solely by his last name until Mercury Records Nashville made him use his full name.

“I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Ky., and legally changing my name,” he says.



Cyrus has not changed his social media accounts yet with the name change, but unfortunately for him @Cyrus is already taken on Twitter.

As he waits to legally change his name, he has been preparing to release a new, 25th anniversary edition of “Achy Breaky Heart.”

