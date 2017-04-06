‘Scream Queens’ Billie Lourd Is Set To Star In ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7

Scream Queens breakout Billie Lourd is set as a lead opposite Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in the upcoming seventh season of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series American Horror Story.

In addition to returning AHS stars Paulson and Peters, Lourd joins fellow new addition to the horror drama franchise, Billy Eichner.

Details about Lourd’s character are being kept under wraps. Also little is known about the premise of the new installment of American Horror Story beyond the fact that it is set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night.

NYU graduate Billie Lourd made her TV debut as fan favorite Chanel #3 on Murphy’s Fox horror-comedy anthology series Scream Queens. Murphy is known for assembling a troupe of actors whom he crosses over from one project on his roster to another, including Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr. (American Crime Story, American Horror Story), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens), Lea Michele (Glee, Scream Queens) and Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, American Horror Story).

It’s good to see Lourd getting some positive recognition as the headlines surrounding the young starlet have been quite sad as of late.

Lourd, who is the daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds has been keeping out of the spotlight since losing both women early this year.

Lourd will next be seen opposite Taron Egerton in the feature Billionaire Boys Club.

