Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photo With Boyfriend

Kaley Cuoco is clearly in love with her boyfriend, Karl Cook. The two keep snapping up photos of each other and sharing on Instagram. Of course, what would a photo of the two be without a horse?

Cuoco met cook after she started working with horses and participating in equestrian events. So, it’s only natural that the two would be spending a lot of time in the stables. Cuoco’s horse, Netty, is also a big feature of her Instagram posts. So, her latest post is probably the perfect portrait of the couple.

The two have been dating for since September 2016 and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of stopping. Cuoco even admitted earlier this month that she is “in love” with Cook, which would explain the countless Instagram photos of the two.

When Cuoco isn’t filling her Instagram with pictures of horse and Cook, she is hard at work on the set of Big Bang Theory. The show is currently in its ninth season and is as popular as ever. Of course, with more seasons come more change and Cuoco recently posted a photo hinting at the latest – and possibly biggest – change the show has ever seen.

No spoilers – but take a look at the photo.

Between work, horses, and love, it seems that Cuoco is really living it up.

