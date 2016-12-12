Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco’s Dress Dances In The Wind At The Critic’s Choice Awards

Kaley Cuoco shared a picture of her outfit from the Critic’s Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she looked absoltuely stunning. The Big Bang Theory star decided to go against the trend of baring lots of skin, and opted for a blush-colored, flowing dress that cascades down her back with a pair of pants underneath.

Th 31-year-old actress posted a photo from the red carpet on Instagram with the caption: “had a magical evening in my dream dress (and pants) styling @bradgoreski @daniel_viviana hair @christinesymondshair makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg golden glow @tansbyashleyrose @criticschoice.”

Cuoco attended the event in Santa Monica, California with her new boyfriend Karl Cook. Kaley posted an adorable photo on Instagram while at the ceremony with Cook, and her followers have been gushing about how cute the two looked as they were pictured in a tender moment. Check out the photo here.

The two were rumored to start dating back in May, but Cuoco confirmed their relationship back in September. Cuoco finalized her divorce from tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September of last year, and Cook is the first boyfriend she has had since calling it off with her first husband.

In September, Cuoco explained that she first started dating Cook while chatting with the hosts of The Talk after meeting at a horse show.

She also told Women’s Health: “Then I knocked into Karl – literally, we bumped arms at a horse show. And we each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’—and everything changed. I looked at him, and he looked at me…”

A source close to the couple recently said while chatting with E! News: “They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always travelling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

What do you think about Kaley Cuoco’s look at the Critic’s Choice Awards?

