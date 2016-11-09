Big Bang Theory Brings On Christopher Lloyd

Looks like Dr. Sheldon Cooper is about to meet Doc Brown!

The Big Bang Theory has been known to bring on unique, but classic actors for key roles in the series. The series is now bringing on one of the best yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Lloyd will be joining the cast for a Dec. 1 guest star role.

Details are being kept very secret at this point, but executive producers Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and showrunner Steve Molaro are excited to get Lloyd onto the show and, dare we say, bring fans back to the future:

We’re so excited to be working with Christopher Lloyd, and think we’ve created a fun part that fans will really enjoy.

The show has some large roles to fill as it progresses, but nothing, aside from Lloyd, has been confirmed. Molaro told The Hollywood Reporter that “Howard’s father is something that’s always floating around the ether, but there are no plans at the moment.”

Lloyd will be entering a stellar group of guest stars on The Big Bang Theory, including fellow Taxi alum Judd Hirsch who played Leonard’s (Johnny Galecki) father.

On top of Lloyd’s guest role coming at the first of December, there are also plans for a Sheldon prequel series. Naturally, this is almost a sure bet from CBS since this character has blossomed into an iconic pop culture figure over the years. Jim Parson, who portrays Sheldon on BBT, is attached to executive produce the offshoot show alongside creator Chuck Lorre and showrunner Steve Molaro.

Most recently, Christopher Lloyd appeared in Cold Moon, I Am Not a Serial Killer, and a TV movie titled Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie. Notable small screen credits for Lloyd include appearances in Cheers, Chuck, Taxi, and an upcoming role on the SyFy Network’s 12 Monkeys.

Given that the cast and crew on BBT plans on continuing the show for a long time, maybe the fans will get lucky enough to see Christopher Lloyd transition into a recurring role on the wildly popular CBS comedy.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Are you excited to see Christopher Lloyd join the Big Bang Theory crew? Do you want a Sheldon prequel series? Leave your answers in the comments below.

