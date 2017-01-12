Better Call Saul Season 3 Could See The Return Of Our Favorite Breaking Bad Villain

Ever since Better Call Saul premiered, fans of the original show, Breaking Bad, have been yearning to see one of the main characters make an appearance in the spinoff series. From the looks of this newly released video, it appears that the fan’s wishes might be granted in Season 3 of the AMC offshoot show.

A new clip from a random Los Pollos Hermanos YouTube page shows what appears to be a 30-second clip for a family friendly chicken joint. However, Breaking Bad fans will likely remember that the restaurant chain was a front for Gus Freng’s meth operation.

In the clip, Freng says that if the customers don’t like the curly fries, “They’re on me.” The commercial seems innocent enough, but anyone who watched BB will remember how brutal Gus Freng can actually be.

The character was brought to life by actor Giancarlo Esposito. For his performance as the notorious drug lord, Esposito snagged a 2012 Emmy nomination.

Check out the teaser video above.

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, who will presumably change his identity to Saul Goodman at some point in the future of the show.

Back in March, the series was renewed for a third season after the Season 2 finale in April brought in 4.4 million viewers. The show also garnered an Emmy nom for Best Drama Series for a second consecutive year.

At the end of Season 2, Vince Gilligan talked to Entertainment Weekly about what the fans can expect from the upcoming season.

When asked whether the audience has seen the last of Jimmy McGill, Gilligan said: “This is something we hash out every day in the writers’ room, and we’re going to find out. Without a doubt, it feels like Chuck is about to make some really big move against Jimmy. And I think one of the questions is: Jimmy is the guy who will run to his brother’s aid when he needs to. Is that still going to be true after he finds out that he’s been played, and he’s been had? These brothers have suffered such a rift already — what’s the next step? At what point does Jimmy’s love, respect, and caring for his brother become permanently broken?”

Better Call Saul returns to AMC this coming spring.

Do you hope Gus Freng will make an appearance in the next season of Better Call Saul?

