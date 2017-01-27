Bella Thorne Posts NSFW Photo Living Up To Her Wild Reputation

No one ever said that Bella Thorne was a shy girl. The former Disney Channel Star is certainly taking her wild reputation up a notch while her latest sexy Instagram photo. This time she, almost, bares it all.

Thorne’s Instagram page is always full of her photos from her wild days and nights out and about with her friends. She loves to share pics of herself prancing around in her small bikinis, or lounging around in her short dresses. This time, she was letting it all hang out.

Completely topless and exposed, save for her well-placed elbows, Thorne is either screaming or singing in the photo.

“I love when you smile baby,” she captioned the photo. “#tbt to the other day;).”

I love when you smile baby 😇💙 #vintage #grain #tbt to the other day;) A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Of course, it was only the “other day” that Thorne had posted another sultry photo of herself. This time she was sitting on her bed reading a script. Of course, she was doing it in just a t-shirt and a lacy bra.

Morning reads ✨❤️💥 #film #scripts #caughtintheact #photooftheday #happy #cute #instagood A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:47am PST

“Morning reads,” she captioned the post.

For more of her sassy, sexy, and stunning posts, you don’t have to scroll too far down her Instagram page. She rocks everything from lingerie inspired tops to string bikinis, to underboss exposing crop tops. She’s even got a few “holiday” themed ensembles.

Needless to say, the Shake It Up star has left her innocent and quite Disney life behind her. Right now, there is no doubt about it, Thorne is just being herself, even if that means she is posting a few topless, yet tasteful, photos on Instagram.

