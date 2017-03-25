Bella Thorne Channels Marilyn Monroe In Braless Instagram Pic

19-year-old actress Bella Thorne took to social media to channel the 1950s sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe.

The Famous In Love actress was obviously inspired by the mid-century bombshell in her Instagram post, sporting a platinum bob and little more while peering over her shoulder with a seductive glance.

Bella even captioned the image with a quote from the Old Hollywood beauty, which read:

“The body is meant to be seen not all covered up.”

“The body is meant to be seen not all covered up” #marilynmonroe #flashback A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

In the sultry pic, Bella appears to be completely naked and carefully draped in a white sheet which strategically covers her intimates. She places her finger on her pouting lips as she turns to strike a pose in the well-lit scene.

Bella tagged the pic #Flashback, suggesting that the images were from an earlier shoot, but with no hint as to where or what the pic was for.

Meanwhile the actress has been more than ready for the weather to get a lot warmer, sharing pics of herself in bikinis. On Twitter Bella shared a snap of her dressed in a white polka-dot two-piece, showing off her magnificent physique. She captioned the pic:

“Throwbackkkk guess who’s going back to blonde ;)).”

Throwbackkkk 😇😇 guess who’s going back to blonde ;)) pic.twitter.com/ZaFXpfWt6O — bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 20, 2017

