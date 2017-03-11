Bella Hadid Goes Nearly Nude On Instagram

As the saying goes, if you’ve got it, flaunt it!And it looks like that’s what Bella Hadid has just done.

the 20-year-old model took to Instagram to share a sexy video of herself nearly nude. The video is a clip from her racy V magazine photo shoot on Friday. In the video we see Bella posing topless for photographer Mario Sorrenti.

“Where you lead me I will go…@mario_sorrenti @vmagazine,” she captioned the clip.

"Where you lead me I will go…@mario_sorrenti @vmagazine," she captioned the clip.

Hadid is not afraid to show off a little skin, even when she is not posing for magazines.

The brunette beauty sported a number of revealing looks at London Fashion Week last month, stepping out one night in a sheer shirt which displayed plenty of underboob.

Just recently the model stepped out in an all black ensemble. She sported a black leather skirt with a skimpy black top and a black long jacket. She posted the pic to Instagram with the accompanied caption, “@karllagerfeld’s signature #bhcollab now on karl.com #karllagerfeld.”

She posted the pic to Instagram with the accompanied caption, "@karllagerfeld's signature #bhcollab now on karl.com #karllagerfeld."

