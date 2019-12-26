Barack Obama Shows off His Family’s Christmas Tree, and Followers Send Christmas Cheer His Way

Former President Barack Obama shared a photo of his beautiful family Christmas tree and fans are loving every single bit of it. The 58-year-old showed his followers via Twitter the tree that was decked out in red and gold decorations as it was lit with white lights that allowed the green of the tree to really pop in the photo. In his caption, he wished everyone a Merry Christmas from the Obama family and his followers couldn’t help but to respond with love.

From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/dNfx52AjMN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 25, 2019

One person wrote, “Merry Christmas Mr. President. Sure do miss your leadership and class,” while another follower echoed saying, “Merry Christmas Mr. President!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!”

Merry Christmas, Mr. President to you, Michelle, your beautiful daughters, and Mrs. Robinson. pic.twitter.com/DfwrJ0faNG — 🌈 Dara❤️🧡💜🌈 (@Amina110979) December 25, 2019

Another commenter posted, “Merry Christmas, Mr President. Wishing you and your family peace, love and joy this holiday and throughout 2020.”

His Christmas tree wasn’t the only thing that caught follower attention this year. Recently, wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama showed off her abs via social media in a self care post and fans loved every bit of that too!

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday?” she captioned the photo while lunging as she holds a medicine ball above her head. Fans couldn’t help but to notice how she showed off her toned physique to her 34 million Instagram followers. In the photo, the 55-year-old sported high-waisted leggings and a black sports bra. She completed the look with a black baseball cap and a pair of blue sneakers.

One of her major causes during Obama’s two terms was leading a campaign to encourage healthy eating and physical activity among American youth.

“We [as women] have to own our health,” she explained during a conversation at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. “It’s one of those things that no one can take from you. When it comes to our health as women, we are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves.”

“A lot of mothers will understand this, because I found myself looking around after I had my kids, and I didn’t have time for me,” she continued to explain to Gayle King at the event. “But my husband was at the gym every day. And I was like, ‘Well, how are you going to the gym?’ He was like, ‘I make the time for the gym.’ I was like, ‘What?’”

Since then, Michelle has posted several things that continue to encourage the nation to follow through with healthier lifestyles.