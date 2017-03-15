Security Guard Shoots And Kills Drugged Up Bank Robber

An armed robber had his plans foiled when he was shot and killed by a heroic security guard.

On Jan. 20, Laurence Turner, 34, attempted to rob Alpine Bank in Rockford, Illinois, when security guard Brian Harrison took action, according to the Daily Mail.

As captured in the bank’s security footage, Turner burst into the bank wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun. He waved the gun in the air and towards employees before Harrison pulls out his firearm. Turner then lets off a stray shot into the air before being shot multiple times by Harrison, a retired Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Turner rolls across the floor in an attempt to flee before collapsing in front of the bank. He died at the scene with gun shot wounds in his chest and buttocks.

Before this robbery, Turner had committed at least three armed robberies in as many months. On Nov. 23, he stole a laptop from Mincemoyer Jewelers, and then stole cash from Harvard State Bank five days later. His third robbery occurred on Dec. 16, when he took cash from Members Alliance Credit Union.

To top that off, he began his final day by stealing his mother’s Hyundai Santa Fe.

An autopsy later showed Turner had opiates, THC and cannabis in his system during the time of the robbery.

As for the brave security guard who prevented the robbery, he will not face charges. His solid case for self-defense was confirmed by Winnebago County State Attorney Joe Bruscato, who said he acted in self-defense and in the defense of others.

See the full video of the robbery here.

