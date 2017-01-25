Baker Confirms The Inaugural Cake She Made For Trump Was Exact Copy Of Obama’s

The baker for President Trump’s inaugural cake is clearing the air about the controversial cake, Delish reports.

It turns out the cake was supposed to look exactly like Obama’s past inaugural cake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Food Network star Duff Goldman took to twitter on Friday telling his fans that he was surprised to see an extremely similar cake to the one he baked four years ago for Obama on stage.

Since his tweet grabbed so many people’s attention, the baker behind Trump’s cake finally stepped forward and explained everything.

Tiffany Maclsaac, owner of D.C.’s Buttercream Bakeshop, says her team was given a photo of Obama’s cake and was asked to replicate it. They tried to use the photo as inspiration, but the client wanted a complete replica.

Cake decorators borrow and are inspired by each other all the time. It’s how we keep this industry fresh, relevant, and moving forward. https://t.co/LO6Ka5B4IX — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 22, 2017

“They said, ‘Nope, they want this exact cake. It’s perfect,’” MacIsaac said.

The profits of the cake sale were donated to the Human Rights Campaign. “Basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve,” the bakery wrote in an Instagram post.

Three hours after the bakery explained the misunderstanding, Goldman tweeted at Maclsaac asking for her phone number. He then tweeted a statement smoothing over the situation.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com