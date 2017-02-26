Avatar 2 Production Start Date Revealed

Look through he mists! Is that a legendary phoenix, rising from the ashes of legend?

Or is it the fabled unicorn, finally making its presence known?

Perhaps it’s just Bigfoot or the Lochness Monster, revealing itself after decades of mystery.

NO! It’s James Cameron‘s Avatar sequel! And it’s finally entering production!

After years of hints, promises, updates, false starts, and now a forthcoming Disney theme park, Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the most successful film in box office history is finally undergoing production.

As spotted on the casting site My Entertainment World, which updates their site with filming schedules and locations, Avatar 2 is set to begin filming August 15.

It also states the production will begin taking place in Manhattan Beach, California, with no word on if it will return to New Zealand—where a lot of the first film’s shooting took place.

The summary doesn’t give new details to the film’s plots, only confirming the events of the closing moments in the first film:

“Jake Sully permanently transfers his consciousness to his Na’vi avatar and begins a new life with Princess Neytiri after they defeat the human colonizers.”

Series star Sam Worthington hinted that the next film will be a family affair, focusing on Sully’s new life among the Na’vi and his relationship with his new love.

We’re likely to find out more as the sequel to Avatar gears up for production this summer. FINALLY!

Are you excited to see the ball rolling on Avatar 2? Let us know with your vote in the Anticipation Rankings below!

