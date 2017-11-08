Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share New Images of Daughter Ember Jean

Little People, Big World couple, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed daughter, Ember Jean just a little over two weeks ago, and now the first-time parents are sharing new images of their sweet bundle of joy.

A post shared by Jeremy & Audrey Fans (@jeremynaudreyfans) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

While the two have been sharing news with several outlets, in a spread exclusive to Us Weekly, the TLC reality stars are dishing on their infant daughter and how things have changed for the Oregon couple as they are now a family of three.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple have been sharing a few images and updates of their daughter to social media over the last few days, but the new images in the publication snapped by Oregon photographer, Dawn Photo are ones definitely capturing the eye of fans.

​

In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple reveals how their daughter is already very vibrant with her personality.

“Right now, she mostly sleeps and feeds you know, so getting to watch her and see how she physically evolves, and also just all her little mannerisms and character traits will be really fun,” Audrey told the publication.

Arriving 11 days after her due date, Ember Jean gave her parents “some sweet and extra time together” to settle down in their new home in Portland, Oregon.

For days the couple was waiting their first born, with Audrey posting several images to social media and messages that highlighted their enthusiasm.

“We are still waiting on our little girl to come join us in this world,” Audrey wrote on Sept. 8. “Every day I get more and more excited to meet her, hold her, stare at her [and] pray over her.”

Audrey took to Instagram Stories to share several snapshots of the magazine, along with images from the website.

​

In addition to sharing with the publication the story behind Ember Jean’s name, the couple also dished to TLC about how they chose their infant’s name. With campfires being “such a big part” of their love story, the two said it was almost kismet in name choice.

In an exclusive video for TLC, the two said they wanted their little girl to be a “fiery one.”

“We decided Ember because [Jeremy] and I fell in love around a campfire so campfires and embers have had a lot of significance in our relationship, and we thought it was perfect for our first kid,” said Audrey.

#JourneyofJerandAuj A post shared by Jeremy & Audrey Fans (@jeremynaudreyfans) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

​

In the Us Weekly exclusive spread, out now on newsstands, Audrey tells the publication that Ember Jean “definitely looks more like” daddy right now, as she has his lips. But that’s not all she has.

On Thursday, the couple told fans via a video on TLC that Ember Jean has quite the personality as she is a bit “rambunctious, a kicker, a lover of singing, and a world-class cuddler.”

Despite being parents, the two are still committed to date nights and alone time, revealing that they “truly believe that with a happy marriage comes a happy family also.”

A post shared by Jeremy & Audrey Fans (@jeremynaudreyfans) on Sep 29, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

​

With Ember Jean leading the pack, the Roloffs like the “idea of a big family,” with Audrey telling the publication she’s always hoped “to have four [children].”

But with parenthood, comes the struggles. Since the birth of Ember Jean, Audrey has been sharing a glimpse of her newfound role as mother on Instagram, along with updates about the reality of a mother’s sleep cycle.

But while Audrey has never been shy to talk about her challenges, the first-time mom is getting candid about breastfeeding, telling Us Weekly it has been “emotionally and physically exhausting,” but that holding Ember Jean “makes it all worth it.”

For more images of the Roloff family, the latest issue of Us Weekly is out now on newstands.