Atomic Blonde Teams Charlize Theron, Deadpool 2 Director For Spy Thriller

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron is teaming with John Wick director David Leitch for her newest project.

Atomic Blonde, a Cold War-era spy thriller set around the fall of the Berlin Wall, will debut at the South-by-Southwest festival before premiering in theaters in July.

The film is based on the 2012 Oni Press graphic novel from Antony Johnston and Sam Hart called The Coldest City.

It’s Leitch’s second film after the critical and financial success of John Wick, co-directed with Chad Stahleski. Stahleski directed John Wick: Chapter 2 by himself, re-teaming with star Keanu Reeves.

Leitch will next direct Deadpool 2, replacing Tim Miller on the feature, making it his second comic book adaptation and third film altogether after a career as a stuntman and coordinator.

Atomic Blonde stars Theron and James McAvoy in an action thriller.

Theron took to Twitter to release the first poster in promotion of the upcoming film.

The synopsis reads:

Oscar® winner Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Check out the gallery for more photos of Theron as MI6 Agent Broughton.

