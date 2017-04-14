Ashley Graham Reveals She Was Molested

Ashley Graham has revealed that she was molested as a child. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model opened up about the shocking details of her youth in her new memoir titled A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, & Power Really Look Like.

The 29-year-old model explained how her body developed at a younger age. Because of her appearance, it left her feeling insecure and resulted in a series of incidents with older men that were grossly inappropriate.

When she was only ten years old, Graham stated that the son of “family friends,” exposed himself to her while in the laundry room of her home, according to Daily Mail.

“That’s what you did to me,” he said to her. The man then made her touch his aroused penis.

“I was scared and quickly ran away,” she wrote. “Did I do something to make that happen?”

This shocking experience was the first incident of the type, but only seemed to continue as the Vogue cover girl aged.

At age 12, she says that two aspiring male models, who were five years older than she, tried to get her in a hot tub with them alone.

One of the older male models once saw her on a separate occasion and made an outrageously crude comment about her hair, which she was wearing in braided pigtails.

“Ooh, a b*** J** with handles,” he allegedly said.

While she was understandably terrified in these moments, Ashley Graham stated that these encounters turned into what she once believed was self-confidence.

“It didn’t matter how inappropriate, unsolicited, or confusing it was, any male attention was good attention as far as I was concerned,” Graham wrote in her memoir.

Ashley credited her desire to receive male attention was due to her damaged relationship with her father.

The brunette beauty also spoke out about how she was dumped by her first boyfriend because she refused to have sex with him.

She chronicled the conversation with her boyfriend, Craig, and what he told her when they broke up.

“I have to break up with you,” he said to her. “Because you won’t have sex with me. And I’m afraid you’re going to be as fat as my mom.”

