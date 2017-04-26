Ashley Graham Nearly Face-Plants On Time 100 Gala Red Carpet

Ashley Graham made quite the entrance at the 2017 Time Gala on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model almost took a spill as she stepped onto the red carpet in a slinky black dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The model appeared to catch her heel on the back of her silk duster as she tried to move forward. Luckily, Ashley recovered gracefully from her little slip-up and laughed it off as she posed for photographers.

She put on a stunning display in a low-cut gown with lace trim around the bust area. A corset-style belt cinched in her waist to accentuate her hourglass shape and a leg split flashing plenty of her shapely figure.

A post shared by FYINTERTAINMENT (@fyintertainment) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

She aaccessorized her neck with a thick glittering choker and wore her long brunette locks loose in a center parting.

The plus-size model had her husband Justin Ervin by her side at the event who coordinated with his lady in a sharp black tux.

Ashley features on the Time 100 list with Tyra Banks honoring the Nebraska born beauty.

“I am beyond proud, in admiration and in awe of your power and influence over so many people’s self-worth.” the America’s Next Top Model host said of Ashley.

“It is time for everyone to bow down to the fashion industry’s—no, make that beauty’s—new queen.”

See more of Ashley on the Time 100 Gala red carpet below:

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]