Schwarzenegger ‘Always Looking Forward’ To Being In Next Terminator Film

With dismal reviews and poor box office performance, Terminator: Genisys felt like it was the nail in the coffin for the sci-fi franchise. When Paramount let the rights to the property lapse, hopes weren’t high for where the killer robot story could go, with many rumors circling. During a recent interview, Arnold Schwarzenegger refuted rumors that he was completely done with the franchise, even offering a glimmer of hope that we’ll see him in a future installment.

When speaking with Fandango, Schwarzenegger spoke candidly about the franchise and its current state.

“I don’t want to call it, like, fake news, like the president calls it, but I think people just write things – I have no idea why,” the actor revealed. “Just because Paramount doesn’t want to pick up the Terminator franchise, you have 15 other studios willing to do it – that doesn’t mean the Terminator franchise is finished, right? It just means they are on their way to negotiate with another studio, but I can’t give you the details of that. They’ll announce that. But, yes, the Terminator franchise is never finished. And remember that after 2018, James Cameron is getting it back, and then it will continue on!”

Further elaborating on his comment about how the franchise is “never finished,” it sounds like his interest in involvement will also never finish.

When speaking about the franchise’s next installment, Schwarzenegger said, “Cameron will be producing it, and there will be another director on it. I’m always looking forward to doing another Terminator, especially if the story is written well and it really entertains the whole world.”

This isn’t conclusive evidence of what the next installment will focus on and it doesn’t guarantee that Schwarzenegger will be in it, but it’s clearly a project near and dear to his heart that he’d have a hard time saying no to.

