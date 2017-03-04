Ariel Winter Wishes Modern Family Co-Star Happy Birthday In Skintight, Throwback Photo

Celebrating her birthday yesterday was Modern Family star Julie Bowen, causing many fans to flock to social media to give the actress their best. Her TV daughter Ariel Winter also took part in the well-wishing, posting a photo of the two alongside some other Modern Family co-stars on the red carpet. Despite the intention of the photo being to pay her respects to her co-star, it was hard to avoid honing in on the dress Winter wore, an incredibly tight and flowing white gown.

Happy birthday @itsjuliebowen ❤ You’re the best tv mom and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Have the most amazing day! ❤ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

Winter stars as Alex Dunphy on the popular ABC sitcom, the middle child who prefers to show off her smarts than her figure, especially when compared to her older sister. Winter, however, has no problem flaunting her figure all across social media as she posts photos of herself in underwear, bikinis, and bathtubs.

Another one of Winter’s favorite things to post about is her budding relationship with Levi Meaden, often sharing some of the two’s most intimate moments for her devoted fans.

