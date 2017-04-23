Ariel Winter Stuns In Short Sequin Dress At 2017 Tribeca Film Festival

Ariel Winter made her dazzling debut at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea in New York City on Saturday.

The Modern Family starlet looked sensational as she sparkled in a sequin bejeweled short black dress while attending the premiere of Dog Years.

The 19-year-old actress pulled out all the stops with her evening ensemble, painted in her thigh-skimming minidress best showcased her curvy figure. The glamorous gown was complete with a neckline which appeared like a glittery choker.

Adding to her height, she strutted down the red carpet in a pair of towering stiletto heels to match.

She wore her hair freely letting her dark locks flow down her back to her waist.

Dog Years stars Burt Reynolds as a once-beloved actor who is deeply affected by the passing of his beloved dog. When he’s disappointed upon arriving in his hometown for a lifetime achievement award, he goes on a road trip with his foul-mouthed driver, played by Modern Family’s Ariel Winter.

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

