Ariel Winter Reveals Bizarre Throwback Thursday Picture

Ariel Winter took to Instagram to share one a particularly bizarre throwback Thursday photo. The Modern Family star posted a pic of one of her BFF’s on social media on Wednesday. While the photo itself wasn’t out of the ordinary, the 18-year-old actress made some truly weird comments in the caption.

Winter captioned the snap: “#tbt to being literal fetuses…happy birthy @joe.kaprielian I couldn’t be luckier to call you my best friend. Thank you for being one fo the most amazing people I know…not to mention the funniest. You’re the forearm to my weenus. Love you!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clearly, the caption was full of inside jokes. However, it didn’t stop many of the actress’ followers from taking to the comment section to offer their opinions on the bizarre post.

One commenter wrote: “*figuratively speaking because you’re literally not a fetus in this photo.”

Other social media users were of the opinion that Winter’s male pal got “friend-zoned” in the snap.

“A moment of silence for a fellow brother fallen into the friend zone…:(,” one user wrote.

Despite the peculiar nature of the snap, Winter’s post still racked up more than 27k likes on Instagram.

Being criticized on social media is nothing new for Ariel Winter. The actress has spoken out about growing up in the spotlight and turning to her Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara to learn how to be completely body positive.

“Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem,” Winter said. “I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started [Modern Family], I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12 years old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt—I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it. Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online.”

Learn more here.

What was your reaction to seeing Ariel Winter’s strange throwback Thursday snap?

Up Next: Ariel Winter Takes Hard Stance On Donald Trump Becoming President | Ariel Winter Talks Body Positivity And Reveals The Advice She Got From Sofia Vergara | Ariel Winter Caught Smoking | Ariel Winter Reveals Photo With A Weathered Burt Reynolds, Says ‘Amazing News’ Is Coming | Ariel Winter Reveals Adorable Picture With Boyfriend

[H/T Instagram: Ariel Winter]