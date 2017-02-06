Ariel Winter Posts Skin-Filled Make Out Pic On Instagram

Ariel Winter just shared a seriously steamy snap that shows her rocking a revealing outfit while having a makeout session with her boyfriend. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Monday to post the risqué pic.

The 18-year-old actress posted the photo with the cryptic caption: “Chickpea & Pinto Beans #mcm.”

Chickpea & Pinto Bean❣️#mcm A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

After only half an hour, Winter’s sultry snap racked up more than 28k likes.

In the image, Ariel Winter is wearing an extremely revealing dress with a high thigh slit that almost comes all the way to her hip. The racy dress also had a deep plunging neckline that flaunted her ample bosom. To complete her look, Winter rocked a pair of high heels that put her toned legs on full display.

Most recently, Ariel has been taking to Instagram to share pictures of her stunning SAG awards dress. At the awards show last Sunday, Winter wore a metallic gold MIKAEL D gown that appeared as if it was painted directly on her skin. The gorgeous dress flaunted her curvy figure with strategic see-through cutouts in the lace exterior. Check out the pics here.

Ariel Winter is no stranger to receiving attention for her appearance. Because she grew up as the star of the wildly popular ABC series, Winter has been the subject of scrutiny but she has clearly overcome her reluctance to show off some skin judging by her latest snaps.

“Growing up in the spotlight was quite possibly the worst for my self-esteem,” she said. “I had a hard time finding confidence within myself. When I started [Modern Family], I had a completely different body than what happened overnight at 12 years old. I was stick thin, I had no chest, I had no butt—I had nothing. I was totally flat, and I was so sad about it. Then automatically, overnight, my body changed drastically. I was a D cup and had a bigger butt, and my waist was expanding. Everything was getting bigger. I automatically got this hate and judgment online.”

She continued by saying: “It was hard for me in the beginning to deal with people’s comments and deal with everybody having an opinion on absolutely everything I did. But as I got older, I started to realize that as long as I’m positive in my life and as long as I feel good about my decisions and stick to how I feel and the things I want to do, that’s what’s most important. And that’s what’s going to get me through in life.”

