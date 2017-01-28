Ariel Winter Posts New Instagram Picture We Can All Love

Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable throwback photo. The Modern Family star posted a pic from her role in 2005’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

The 18-year-old actress captioned the snap: “#tbt to little me in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.”

#tbt to little me in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 💥💥 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

After Winter shared the throwback post on Instagram, the actress’ followers threw out more than 37k likes, and left hundreds of comments.

Many of Winter’s fans remarked that they totally forgot that she portrayed Harmony Faith Lane in the Shane Black flick.

“OOOHHHH MMYYY GGOODD ! THAT WAS YOU !? Hahahaha. I watch this film sometimes just randomly,” one fan wrote.

“I didn’t know that was you!” another fan wrote. “Love that movie! Definitely a favorite!”

Earlier on Thursday, Winter posted another TBT pic. While the aforementioned post was totally adorable, the other one was somewhat peculiar. Ariel shared a snap of one her BFF’s on Instagram from several years ago. While the photo seems like a normal selfie between friends, the caption made the post totally strange.

Winter captioned the pic: “#tbt to being literal fetuses…happy birthy @joe.kaprielian I couldn’t be luckier to call you my best friend. Thank you for being one fo the most amazing people I know…not to mention the funniest. You’re the forearm to my weenus. Love you!”

Clearly, this post was completely full of inside jokes. However, it didn’t stop many of the actress’ followers from taking to the comment section to offer their opinions on the bizarre post. Check out what bizarre part of this pic that Winter’s fans pointed out here.

To keep up with Ariel Winter, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Did you remember that Ariel Winter was in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang?

