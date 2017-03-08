Ariel Winter Posts Gorgeous Throwback Picture Of Her In Beautiful Dress

Modern Family star Ariel Winter took to Instagram to share a throwback pic from last year, where she looked elegant and stunning in a black lace gown.

#tb to this moment last year 🖤 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

The photo dates back to last January/February when Winter attended the 22nd Annual SAG Awards. Modern Family was nominated in the category for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series,” and Winter’s TV-dad Ty Burrell was nominated in the “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series” category.

Ultimately, Modern Family lost to Orange is the New Black, and Burrell lost to Transparent star Jeffery Tambor, but the Winter was the talk of the evening, having chosen her gown because it didn’t hide her breast reduction scars.

Speaking to Teen Vogue at the time, Winter said, “I really just try on all of the dresses and go for whatever I feel good in. The dress is so great and so fun for tonight. I tried on about 20 dresses, but ended up going with one of the first ones I tried. The dress is pretty self-explanatory, it’s pretty cool and it fits my body right. Being a curvaceous girl, it’s really important that I find a dress that compliments my body.”

Winter ended the conversation talking about what her acting experience has been like so far, saying, “I love that I get to do this when I’m only 18 years old. I get to go out and feel like a princess, that’s definitely my favorite part. After the show, I’ll be heading to my last high school formal, so that should be a lot of fun!”

[H/T: Instagram / Ariel Winter]