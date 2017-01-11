Ariel Winter Continues To Burn Down The Internet With Her Most Revealing Booty Pic Yet

Ariel Winter is blowing up the internet with her racy social media photos where the Modern Family star shows off a lot of skin. While on vacation in Bora Bora this week, the 18-year-old posted a particularly cheeky snap that caught the eyes of her followers on Instagram.

Winter shared the photo with the caption: “Y’all there are stingrays in the water.”

Y’all there are stingrays in the water😯 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

In the snap, Winter is rocking a one piece swimsuit that puts her booty on full display. She is perched on the front end of a boat while checking out the stingrays in the crystal clear ocean water at the exotic beach destination.

Since posting on Instagram, Winter’s photo has racked up more than 141k likes, and received more than 1.6k comments. While some Instagram users were complimentary, others felt that Winter ought to refrain from posting pictures that were so revealing.

“I hope she stops posting photos of her butt and realises there are important things in life she could document (sic),” one Instagram user wrote.

Another said: “I have literally lost all respect for you.”

“Show some respect to yourself,” one user commented.

In the past Winter has received flack for showing off her curvy figure.

“I was bullied for being super flat and super skinny when I was 11 years old and then I turned 12 and I suddenly was curvy and had this bigger body that I wasn’t prepared to deal with yet, but I was super excited because when I was younger, I’d always wanted boobs and I wanted a butt,” Winter said while talking to E! News.

“Unfortunately, photos came out of me on the Internet after my body had kind of blossomed and people were really hating on me for it,” she said. “I got a lot of comments like ‘You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re a slut…it was a lot coming from people I didn’t know at such a young age.”

Winter has mentioned before that she won’t pay attention to the haters anymore, and has stopped trying to live up to everyone else’s standards.

“Now, I go to post a photo and I don’t care what people write on my picture…if you don’t like my photo, you can go unfollow me.”

