Another New Detail Surfaces About George Michael Before His Passing

All new developments have emerged regarding the tragic death of pop superstar George Michael.

In the months prior to his passing, the “Careless Whisper” crooner had reportedly become extremely reclusive, and was struggling with his weight.

New photos of George Michael obtained by TMZ taken at a restaurant in England this past September reveal that he gained a significant amount of weight.

Before his death, Michael was working on a Showtime movie about his life, which was expected to be released in March.

On Christmas Day, George Michael died at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, England in his sleep due to heart failure. He typically would attend Midnight Mass at a church close to his house, but he did not make an appearance.

The Thames Valley Police delivered a statement about Michael’s death on Sunday.

“Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene,” the Thames Valley Police said in a statement. “At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained by not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place.”

Michael skyrocketed into stardom as part of the music duo Wham! in the 1980’s. However, he experienced an increasing amount of success as a solo artist in recent years. His first solo album, Faith, was released back in 1987, and sold nearly 20 million copies. Over the course of his decorated career, George Michael sold more than 100 million albums. Some of his hit songs included: “Careless Whisper,” “Last Christmas,” and “One More Try.”

George Michael’s agent confirmed the news of his death, and hoped that the family might be given privacy.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said his agent. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to George Michael’s family and friends during this difficult time.

