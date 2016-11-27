Anne Rice Regains Rights To Vampire Chronicles And Hopes For Epic TV Show

Anne Rice created the memorable Vampire Chronicles books and, despite plans for a movie reboot being put on hold, hopes she can work with her son to develop an epic TV series in the vein of Penny Dreadful or Game of Thrones.

The theatrical rights to the Vampire Chronicles are once again in my hands, free and clear! I could not be more… https://t.co/FNpIJAMER3 — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) November 26, 2016

In a Facebook post, the author couldn’t wait to share the news that her creations had returned to her. She says:

“The theatrical rights to the Vampire Chronicles are once again in my hands, free and clear! I could not be more excited about this! — A television series of the highest quality is now my dream for Lestat, Louis, Armand, Marius and the entire tribe. In this the new Golden Age of television, such a series is THE way to let the entire story of the vampires unfold.”

Clearly the author couldn’t wait to share the news and her intentions are obvious on what she aims to do with her characters.

Imagine Entertainment and Universal Studios previously held the rights and were making progress on a theatrical reboot of Interview With A Vampire as recently as May when director Josh Boone shared a photo of the reboot’s script on social media.

The hopes of a creator and the hopes of a fanbase don’t always agree on how they’ll see stories brought to life, but Rice made clear that she’s on the same page as the fans and it’s an exciting page to be on. Rice’s post reveals:

“Over the years you all have told me how much you want to see a ‘Game of Thrones’ style faithful rendering of this material, and how much you want for the series to remain in my control. Well, I have heard you. I have always heard you. What you want is what I want.”

The recent news means audiences will have to be patient about seeing Lestat again, but the future is hopeful. Game of Thrones has shown there’s interest in books being brought to life as massive productions with HBO and The Walking Dead has shown a smaller scale, yet still gruesome, series can survive on AMC. And considering the proven fanbase of the books, all of this news is great for fans of Lestat and the Vampire Chronicles.

