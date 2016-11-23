Ann Coulter Unleashes Everything During Nazi Twitter Rant

Ann Coulter ignited a social media firestorm after inserting herself into the conversation about white supremacists and the American Nazi party.

Many Americans have been outraged that these aforementioned groups have gathered recently to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. When conservative author and right-wing political pundit Ann Coulter reacted to the discussion about the American Nazi party on social media, Twitter absolutely exploded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of Coulter’s tweets read: “Total # of deaths connected to American Nazi Party in last quarter century: ZERO; Total # of deaths connected to Al Sharpton: 9 I know of.”

Total # of deaths connected to American Nazi Party in last quarter century: ZERO; Total # of deaths connected to Al Sharpton: 9 I know of. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 22, 2016

Coulter’s tweet was met with a heavy amount of disgust and anger by many on social media. Among the people that were outraged was Perez Hilton. He responded to Coulter’s tweet by writing, “Ann Coulter is now a Nazi sympathizer. Excuse me while I grab a bucket of water and hunt her down!”

Ann Coulter is now a Nazi sympathizer. Excuse me while I grab a bucket of water and hunt her down! https://t.co/0GrYykD5zT — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 22, 2016

In the second tweet, Coulter wrote: “The point, brainless sack-of-sh*t, is that Nazis (not connected w/ GOP) = irrelevant; MSNBC’s Sharpton (connected at hip to Dems) = 9 dead.”

The point, brainless sack-of-sh*t, is that Nazis (not connected w/ GOP) = irrelevant; MSNBC’s Sharpton (connected at hip to Dems) = 9 dead. https://t.co/vVMGEcNrqN — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 22, 2016

Coulter then went on to explain that she was not trying to defend the American Nazi party, but rather to point out that every Democratic presidential candidate must make nice with Al Sharpton.

There is NO cnxn btwn Amer Nazi Party & Trump. However, every Dem presidential candidates is required to kiss Al Sharpton’s ring. DISAVOW! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 22, 2016

Perez Hilton wasn’t the only social media user who was angered by Coulter’s tweets.

@AnnCoulter Wow! Defending #Nazis? You’ve pedaled dishonesty successfully but now you’re finally achieved a lack of humanity. — KWANZA OSAJYEFO (@kwanzer) November 22, 2016

@AnnCoulter beyond disgusting, millions lost they’re lives, you’re making crass jokes about it. — Ishé Smith (@IsheSugarShay) November 22, 2016

@AnnCoulter Total # of deaths connected to American ISIS in the last quarter century: ZERO; Total # of people who hate Ann Coulter: everyone — kim jansen (@lefthandwoman) November 22, 2016

Just this week, another celebrity drew negative attention when aligning themself with the American Nazi party. TV personality Tila Tequila shared a picture on Twitter doing the “Seig Heil” salute, and got herself banned from the social media platform in the process.

How do you feel about what Ann Coulter said about the American Nazi party in this Twitter rant?

[H/T Twitter]