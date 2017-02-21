Angelina Jolie Speaks Out Again About Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has spoken out once again about her relationship with Brad Pitt. On Tuesday, the Maleficent star joined Good Morning America to get candid about her separation from her estranged husband.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” she said while speaking remotely from Cambodia. “So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.”

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos then asked the 41-year-old actress whether she still believes that Brad Pitt is a “wonderful father” and “part of the family.”

“Of course,” Jolie said. “We will always be a family. Always.”

Jolie joined GMA in order to promote her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father, which her two older sons helped work on, according to Entertainment Tonight. The movie is based on a memoir penned by human rights activist Loung Ung that chronicles her experience as a war orphan under the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. The subject matter definitely hits close to home for Angelina and her family as Maddox was adopted from the country back in 2002.

“I don’t know much of my child’s birth parents but I believe they would have gone through this war,” Jolie said. “I wanted to understand him and his culture in a deeper way, and I wanted to bring this story to this country in their language.”

“So, being with him on set and studying the history of his country with him, and being with his fellow countrymen every day was extraordinary,” she said.

Jolie’s son Pax took still photography during the production. However, she explained that her two eldest sons might be more interested in pursuing a different career in the spotlight.

“I think they’d rather be musicians,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Jolie has opened up about the state of her relationship with Brad Pitt. On Sunday, she joined BBC for an interview and delivered an optimistic message about the future of her brood.

“I don’t want to say very much about that except to say that it was a very difficult time,” said Jolie. “And we are a family and will always be a family. And we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

