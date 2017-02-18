See Angelina Jolie’s First Appearance Since Split With Brad Pitt

Considering Angelina Jolie is one of the most famous actresses on the planet and has been going through a divorce of another one of the most famous people on the planet, Brad Pitt, Jolie has spent the last few months in relative seclusion, focusing her time and energy on her family. Her latest film, First They Killed My Father, appeared in Cambodia over the weekend, which marks one of her first public appearances since the legal battle ensued, which allowed her to look and act as elegant as ever while surrounded by her children.

The film, which Jolie also directed, was inspired by her adopted Cambodian son Maddox, tells the story of former refuge Cambodian Loung Un growing up in the country during a politically heated time. In addition to being a screening for the film, Jolie also went to the royal residence to speak with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

Of Maddox’ influence on the project, Jolie said, “I wanted to focus not just on the war but on the love of family and on the beauty of the country and in fact I wanted to understand what my son’s birth parents may have gone through.”

Maddox and his five siblings all stood alongside their mother at the event as the whole family beamed with pride.

More than serving as just inspiration, Maddox also helped develop the project. When speaking with The Guardian, Jolie revealed, “He was the one who just called it and said he was ready and that he wanted to work on it, which he did. He read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings.”

Jolie, who has been granted Cambodian citizenship, spoke fondly of the country, confessing, “I feel like nobody is here for themselves and everybody here to do any job is here to put something forward and help their country speak.”

The director knew it was important that the film get made by Cambodian people and accessible to them, which is why a large portion of the film is in the Khmer language.

Although the film doesn’t get released until much later this year on Netflix, Jolie is ensuring multiple public screenings of the film throughout Cambodia.

